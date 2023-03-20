Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 9.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $155.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

