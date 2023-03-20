Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $318.64.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $1,178,653.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,575.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,517 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

