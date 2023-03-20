Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,972,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 282,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $199.11 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

