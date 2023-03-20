Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

NYSE AVY opened at $166.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Recommended Stories

