Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $117,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $166.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

