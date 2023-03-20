B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.62.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,272,270. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

