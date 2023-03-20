Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.06.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU opened at $146.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average is $120.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 211.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after acquiring an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,205,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

