Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 33.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

