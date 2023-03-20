Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

