Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,033 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $101,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $19,117,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $20,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

WSM stock opened at $116.86 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

