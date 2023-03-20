Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.16 million, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Articles

