BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.51.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.