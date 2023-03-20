BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,949 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.60 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

