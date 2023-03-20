Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

