Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Biogen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $263.16 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.95.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

