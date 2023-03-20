Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Biogen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $263.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.59 and its 200-day moving average is $269.95. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

