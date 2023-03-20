BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

BLFS stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $920.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,454 shares of company stock worth $1,359,106. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

