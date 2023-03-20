BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Avian Securities lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $1,384,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $45,019,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

