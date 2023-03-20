BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Major Shareholder Purchases $83,520.00 in Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) major shareholder Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed bought 348,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,161,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BiomX Stock Down 5.5 %

PHGE stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BiomX by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183,091 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

