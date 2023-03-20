BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $694.61 million, a PE ratio of 173.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.