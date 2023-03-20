BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $694.61 million, a PE ratio of 173.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.