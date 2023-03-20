Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

