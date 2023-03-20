Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Blackbaud Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,561 shares of company stock worth $2,748,142. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
