BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Stock Up 0.9 %

BlackLine stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $366,990.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,275 shares of company stock worth $4,317,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

