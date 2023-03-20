BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 2.6 %

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $246.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

