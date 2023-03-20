BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 2.6 %
BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $246.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.