Block (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.62.

Shares of SQ opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,272,270 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

