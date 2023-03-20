Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

