Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. American Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at about $79,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 543,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 54,293 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

