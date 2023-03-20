Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Booking from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $2,440.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,432.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,083.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.