BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Price Performance

Shares of BRCC opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. BRC has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BRC by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 119,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in BRC by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BRC by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,251,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.