BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Lowered to $5.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRCC. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

BRCC opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BRC has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in BRC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRC by 220.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRC by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in BRC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BRC in the third quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

