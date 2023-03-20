BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Lowered to $5.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRCC. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.
BRC Trading Down 6.2 %
BRCC opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BRC has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $34.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in BRC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRC by 220.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRC by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in BRC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BRC in the third quarter valued at about $6,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRC (BRCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.