Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 109 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Danaher by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after buying an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $242.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.48 and its 200-day moving average is $262.27.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

