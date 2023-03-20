Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

