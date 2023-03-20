Brookstone Capital Management Buys 3,606 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $89.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

