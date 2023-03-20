Brookstone Capital Management Buys 610 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,809.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $330.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.11 and a 200 day moving average of $315.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

