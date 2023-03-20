Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,258,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.73 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.39.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

