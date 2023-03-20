Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 772,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify High Income ETF stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.80. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

