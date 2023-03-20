Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,522,062. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

HSY opened at $243.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $247.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.