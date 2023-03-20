Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its stake in NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIKE (NKE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.