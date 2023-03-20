Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX opened at $303.50 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.18. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

