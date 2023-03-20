Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Polaris Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. UBS Group lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

NYSE PII opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

