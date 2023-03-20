Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.16 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

DSI stock opened at $74.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

