Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NSC opened at $203.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $202.40 and a 1-year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

