Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 13,265 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.94.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

