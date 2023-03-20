Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 13,265 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.94.
Insider Transactions at General Mills
General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Mills Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
