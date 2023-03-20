Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 20,292 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 323.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.