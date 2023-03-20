Brookstone Capital Management Sells 13,007 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,007 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

