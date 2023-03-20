Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,465 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

GE stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,009.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

