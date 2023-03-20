Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,536 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $218.15 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
