Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,536 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $218.15 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.