Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,118 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

