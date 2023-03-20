Brookstone Capital Management Sells 636 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 75.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $630.97 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $597.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.31.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

