Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $80.09 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

