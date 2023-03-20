Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 761 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 206.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

